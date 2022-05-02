Michael L. “Mike” Hardiman
May 20, 1950 – April 11, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Mike was born on May 20, 1950, to Irvin and Edna Hardiman in Nampa, ID. He was the second of six children. The Hardiman family moved to Royal City, WA, in 1954. This is where Mike grew up and graduated from Royal City High School in 1968. After high school, Mike went to Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, WA, for two years. After college, he joined the Marine Corps in 1969, which took him to Viet Nam. He was honorably discharged in 1971. Following his discharge from the military, he started his own business in the agricultural hay industry. During this time, he attended gospel meetings offered by two ministers, Marian Thorburn and Joyce Long; who taught according to the New Testament. He made his profession to serve God in those meetings in TriCities, WA, in 1971. This gave him fellowship and friendship with a worldwide Christian family. For ten years, from 1972 to 1982, Mike left his home and belongings behind to serve in the ministry, teaching the same gospel message that he had been listening to. In 1983, Mike began a career in the construction industry. In 1986, he married Tammi Newman in Lake Tahoe, CA. Mike and Tammi's first home was in Tonasket, WA, where Mike worked for S & J Lumber Company. Their only child, Brett, was born there in 1988. Later that year, the Hardiman family moved to Anacortes, WA. Mike worked in the shipyards from 1988 to 2003, as a welder. In 2004, Mike moved to Wenatchee, WA.
Mike passed away just before midnight on Wednesday, April 11, 2022, less than two weeks after a major heart surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, WA. His family is satisfied that his medical team did an excellent job with his surgery and care. Most of all, they are very thankful for his unwavering love for the Lord.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tammi; and son, Brett; older brother, Ted and his wife, Marilyn of North Carolina; younger brother, Dan of Texas; sister, Patti and her husband, Rex Sexton of Vancouver, WA; his mother-in-law, Adah and her husband, Joe Plews of Portland, OR; sister-in-law, Lori and husband, Jim Dawson of Mesa, AZ; and brother-in-law, Kelly and his wife, Marie Newman of Billings MT; an aunt, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Lester; sister, Becky Arnold; his parents; and his grandparents.
Mike had expressed a desire for donations be made to the American Legion Tum Tum Post 168. People can either send a check with Mike Hardiman in the memo section to: P.O. Box 431, Amboy, WA, 98601, or they can visit the website https://amboytumtumpost168.org. At the bottom of the HOME page you'll find a PayPal Donate Button you can use. Any money we receive in Mike's name will go 100% to Veteran Programs.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Jones & Jones - Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St, Wenatchee, WA.