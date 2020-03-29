Michael L. Strutzel

Michael L. "Mike" Strutzel
Monitor, WA
Michael Leo Strutzel, 83, a lifetime resident of Monitor, WA, passed away on March 3, 2020. Mike was born to Leo and Brenadine "Dede" Strutzel on July 3, 1936, in Leavenworth, WA. Mike attended grade school in Monitor and graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1954. On August 8, 1959, he married Sharlene Fischer in Coeur d’ Alene, ID.
In the early years, Mike operated Mike Strutzel Trucking, long hauling fruit from the valley. He then operated a logging truck business, hauling logs to Schmitten Lumber Co. in Cashmere for many years. Through all the trucking years, he assisted both his father and father-in-law with their orchard operations. During the 1970’s Mike purchased his father’s orchard and farmed until 1995. During his farming years, he was on the board of Blue Star Growers in Cashmere, WA, for 18 years, and also the board of Icicle Irrigation. During his farming career, Mike received the Washington State Pear Grower of the year award.
Mike married Sondra Pirnat on July 12, 1986, on Fidalgo Island, WA. In January of 1995, Mike and Sondra started Fairview Construction, Inc. They built logging roads, landing pads, helped with the opening of the North Cascade Highway, worked on forest fires, and orchard prep, until 2015. Mike loved his heavy equipment. He never fully retired because at 83, he was still clearing land. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. Mike and Sondra enjoyed winters traveling to Arizona in their motorhome.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and DeDe Strutzel; and son, Dale Pirnat. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sondra; daughter, Debra Henderson (Peter) of Chelan, WA; and granddaughters: Danielle DeMartin (Chris Coons) of Pullman, WA, and Lindsey Roseberry (Travis) of Waukee, IA; daughter, Lynda Swanson (Fritz Snyder) of Chewelah, WA, and grandchildren: Malachi Thorington of Juneau, AK, Noell Thorington (Andreas) of Los Angeles, CA, Luke Thorington of Juneau, AK; son, Glenn Pirnat (Angela) of Wenatchee, WA; and grandchildren: Devin Pirnat (Callie), Jordan Pirnat (Erica), and Abby Pirnat, all of Wenatchee, WA; great-grandchildren: Alex and Aryanna Pirnat.
Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and good friend to many.
His family would like to thank all of Mike’s physicians and nurses, Life Line, Ballard Ambulance, and Chelan County Fire District 1 for their care of him.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.