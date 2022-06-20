Michael Lee Hanigan
September 19, 1947 – June 19, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful friend, brother and uncle, Michael Lee Hanigan, on June 9, 2022. He was born in Yakima, WA, on September 19, 1947, to Lee and Martha Hanigan.
Michael grew up in the Lower Naches area, graduated high school at Naches Valley High School, continued his education by graduating at Central Washington University. He then moved to Wenatchee, WA, and started his decades long career working for DSHS, garnering numerous awards from the Governor's Office, for his outstanding work on behalf of the elderly adults.
Michael was a very intelligent, caring, and patient man. He dedicated his life to helping others. Michael enjoyed traveling and living in Hawaii at one point in his life. He loved to bicycle and had logged thousands of miles on his bike throughout our state. He also enjoyed playing ping-pong and pickleball with his friends. Michael was also an incredible cook. He loved experimenting with different recipes, flavors and spices, and his "creations" were amazing! All family gatherings were happier and felt more complete when "Uncle" Michael was in attendance. He was always up for a good time. He will be sorely missed.
Michael is survived by his partner, Kaarre; his sisters: Lorillee (Tim) Jefferson, and Corinne (Doug) Simmons; numerous loving nieces and nephews: Jeff (Jenny) Simmons, Chad (Julee) Simmons, Lorie (Dan) Allen, Amie Kohl, Trevor (Meri) Sedge, Travis Sedge and Jamie Sedge. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Lee, Jr. and Martha Hanigan; sister, Christy Sedge; grandparents, Lee (Tilda) Hanigan, Sr. and Arlie (Ada) Young. We have lost our precious Michael to Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. He fought the hard battle, now he can rest.
We, as Michael's family, would like to thank all those who sent prayers for him over these last months. He said that he felt every one of them. It is also with mass appreciation that we thank the outstanding and caring staff of the Cottage in the Meadow, for Michael loved staying there and counted all of you as his friends. "A life well loved" is how we can describe Michael's time with us. His passing is leaving a huge hole in our family's hearts. We will see him again someday and rejoice in the love and Irish laughter with him once more. Until then, Heaven and our Heavenly Father awaits. God's speed, rest in peace, Michael Lee.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for June 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA, 98901. A Burial will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital, and can be sent: in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA, 98901, who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.