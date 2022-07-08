Michael “Mike” Tyler Brandow

Michael “Mike” Brandow, 75, of Frankfort, MI, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. Mike was born in Dayton, OH, on August 20, 1946, to Mary Jane and Robert Francis Brandow, one of a sibship of seven children.
Mike earned an undergraduate degree from Central Michigan University (CMU) and a master's degree from Michigan State University, as well as a certificate from Wharton School of Business. He served in Vietnam in the Marine Corps from 1965 to 1967. He met and married, Mary Doherty, while attending CMU, and raised three daughters in Oxford, MI.
Mike was very handy and enjoyed refurbishing classic Volvo cars and a Willard Trawler motor yacht. His work history began in skilled trades as a pipe fitter, and he served as a volunteer fireman for the city of Oxford.
After his divorce, Mike moved to Washington State, where he worked for the state government as an employment investigator. In his spare time, he enjoyed writing poetry (some published), and making wine from his home-grown grapes, which he bottled as Backyard Bacchus.
Mike moved back to Michigan to be closer to his children after his retirement. He spent the last year of his life in the loving and capable care of Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, MI.
He was preceded in death by brothers: Marc, Brett, Robert; and brother-in-law, Adolf Preuss. Surviving are sisters: Michele (Brandow) Preuss, Lauretta (Brandow) Ward (Derek), Marnie Brandow; sister-in-law and brother, Matthew Brandow (Dorothy Kahler); daughters: Kim (Tim Towey), Shelley (Joey Schwemin), Allison Wiegand-Nagy (Diana), Jessie Weir (Chris); grandchildren: Audrey, Charlie, Claire; nephews: Sean, Beau; and special friend, Sharon Brown.