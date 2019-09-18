Michael Patrick Green
Oro Valley, AZ
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Michael Patrick Green passed away, at age 76, on August 25, 2019, in Oro Valley, AZ. Michael was born in Santiago, Cuba, on July 26, 1943, to Harriet D. (Tondevold) Green and Patrick Green. His father was a mining engineer and Michael's childhood was spent in various mining camps in Cuba, Bolivia, and Mexico, with frequent visits to Cashmere, WA. In eighth grade, he was sent to live with his Auntie Viv and family in Cashmere, as the school in Mexico only went through seventh grade. His father was killed in a mining accident in 1958, and his mother and two brothers: Scott and Chris, moved back to Cashmere, He graduated from Cashmere High School in 1961, and enrolled at the University of Washington, where he earned an engineering degree, also lettering in tennis three of those years.
Following graduation, he entered the United States Marine Corps and trained to be a pilot. He finished flight training and received his aviator wings as a Lieutenant. He flew A-4's in Vietnam from mid-1968 to fall of 1969, receiving a Purple Heart. His roommate in Vietnam was Waynor Rogers and they were close friends to the end. Starting in June of 1970, he joined his fellow Marine pilots of VMA331 on the USS Independence Naval Aircraft Carrier until January 1971. In the mid-1990's, Michael got together as many A-4 pilots as he could for a joyous reunion. Those reunions continue to this day. He also organized the VMA331 squadron members and they get together for a reunion every other year. These reunions brought him great joy. He was very proud to be a Marine and to have served his country.
After leaving the service, he went back to school at the University of Washington and earned his MBA. He also joined a Marine reserve squadron stationed at Whidbey Island, WA, where he flew helicopters. Those pilots were also a close knit group, most coming from Washington and Oregon. They often got together on the Marine Corps birthday. He retired as a Major when the group disbanded.
He met his wife, Louana, on a blind date and they were married a year later, on December 28, 1974. Along with Louana, came a six-year-old daughter, Jennifer D. Cole. A second daughter, Michelle A. Green, was born six years later. The family lived in Cashmere all through the girls' school years. It was a wonderful place to raise a family. Michael started work at Chelan County P.U.D. in 1979, and retired from there in 2002.
Michael was a Marine through and through. He was focused, driven, loyal, and true. He was an extremely gifted athlete and extremely competitive. He loved his sports, which included skiing, tennis, handball, softball, golf, and just about any other sport you could name. He excelled in them all. He loved the Cascade Mountains, and enjoyed backpacking into high lakes and fishing for trout. Those backpacking trips remain very special memories to his wife and daughters.
He will be missed by his many friends and family.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and aunts: Vivian Moss and Betty Mudgett; also, cousin, Randy Mudgett. He is survived by his wife, Louana; daughters: Jennifer Cole and Michelle Green; his brothers; Scott Green (and wife, Marcia), and Chris Green (and wife, Janet); cousins: Paul Moss, Tondy Baumgartner, and Janet Hodgson.
At his request, there will be no services held. If you wish, donations could be made in his name to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief society at action.nmcrs.org.