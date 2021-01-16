Michael Phillip Still
Grandview, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Michael Phillip Still, 57, of Grandview, WA, went to be with Jesus, on January 10, 2021. He was born to Arvil Still and Wilda Givens in Toppenish, WA. After the dissolution of marriage, he was raised by Arvil and Linda Still, along with his brothers: David Still and Richard Still, and sister, Lori Packee.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator for L&A Construction Inc. and Northern Construction & Equipment, Fairbanks, AK. He later moved to Covington, WA, where he raised his children and worked for J&K Earthworks. He later moved to the Wenatchee area and again worked for J&K Earthworks. Mike had a strong work ethic and a big heart. He always looked out for his crew ensuring that they grew with the company. His employer expressed that, "Mike had a PhD in moving dirt".
Mike's life was filled with adventure and travel. While raising his children, he took them camping, snowmobiling, and dirt bike riding. He also enjoyed woodworking and would make family signs for special friends as gifts. After his children were raised, his love for motorcycles grew and he traveled many places on his Harley, making many friends along the way.
He is survived by the love of his life, Ramona Herner; daughter, Rochelle Still Carroll; granddaughter, Alayna Carroll; sons: Tyler Still and Trever Still; granddaughter, Cheyenne Still; Jaime Still, Eddie Packee; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions a gathering will be held later this summer in Fairbanks, AK, by his family. Condolences may be made to StillFamily2021@gmail.com. Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.