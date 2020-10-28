Michael Sutcliffe Detering
Manson, WA
Michael Sutcliffe Detering was the first baby born in January of 1939, in Lakeside, WA. He died October 5, 2020, after a long association with cancer, at the age of 81.
Mike's education consisted of 12 years in the Manson schools. After graduating, he went to Eastern Washington College for one year, then transferred to Central Washington College for three years to get his BA and teaching certificate. He met his wife to be, Rosanna Tozer. They married in 1960.
Although Mike was employed in many jobs, he was an artist at heart. He held hundreds of ideas in his head for some piece of artwork, and forgot half of them, before he could write it down or try it out. He liked to experiment. He painted with watercolors, oils, acrylics, and tempera. Mike carved wood, made collages, worked with wax, clay, glass, paper, and both old rusted and precious metals. His most appreciated works were his metal etchings on old, used flume metal, his clay sculptures, and his watercolor batiks.
Mike never passed up a chance to buy a hat. He loved hats and had a large collection, that included a special hat for every occasion.
Michael thought of his six grandchildren as his "earthly treasures". He taught them all he could about all the fun ways to create art. Most importantly, he taught them not to be afraid to try. He succeeded beyond his expectations and that is his legacy.
Over the years, Mike participated in several community art groups, helping to organize and set up shows, teach classes, and encourage new artists. In addition, for many years, he was one of the Market Masters at the Manson Farmer's Market. It was a pleasure for Michael to serve his community in these ways.
Michael is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosanna (Tozer) Detering; daughter, Kate (Peter P.) Bakker; son, Michael D. (Simone) Detering; grandchildren: Patrick Bakker, Peter M. Bakker, Moriah Stonehocker, Annabel Detering, Rebecca Detering, and Haddie Detering; brothers: Victor Detering and Conrad (Roslyn) Detering; nine nieces; nine nephews; and numerous cousins.
We will miss Mike. There was never a dull moment. He was a kind, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend to many. Mike, may you find the perfect place to sit and sketch.
A family gathering is planned for a future date.