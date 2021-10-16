Michael Vernon Spies

Michael was born to Alvin and Betty-Jo Spies on August 28, 1951. He grew up in the Peshastin-Dryden, WA, area, graduating from Peshastin Dryden High School. He went on to be a pilot and fly for Cascade Helicopters. Later, he worked for Blue Bird and Northwest Wholesale. He spent 20 years volunteering for the Peshastin Fire Department, serving a portion of time as the Fire Chief. Upon retirement, he traveled the U.S. with his wife, Vicki. In recent years, they settled in Superior, MT, and Green Valley, AZ, with their beloved pugs.
Michael is survived by his wife, Vicki; three children: Steven (Angela), Anitra (Uriel), Andrea (Josh); and two step-children, Raelyn and Darren (Cam). He also has many grandchildren that will miss their Papa: Quinten, Ashtin, Dawson, Logan, Abigail, Tucker, Mateo, Maki, Jesica, Kelsey (Jake), Conner, Alexis, Shastin (Dustin and Paxton) and Jordan.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
