Colonel Michael Warren Moyles, USAF, Retired
September 6, 1972 - March 27, 2020
Courageous to the end, Michael left his long battle with brain cancer behind and rose to the welcoming arms of his Heavenly Father, surrounded by the family he loved so well. Born on September 6, 1972, in Landstuhl Army Hospital, Germany, to Warren and Julie (LePenske) Moyles, Mike spent his early years traveling through Europe with his family. During his high school years, Mike’s family moved to Korea, where many adventures awaited him. Mike was active in basketball, soccer, tennis, Tae Kwon Do, community theater, and chapel youth programs. He was an accomplished juggler and often entertained at local orphanages and all-school assemblies. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout, in addition to many academic honors, including placing first in state at a Seattle business technology competition.
Following graduation, Mike was awarded a National Air and Space Administration internship at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. By the fall of 1990, he was recruited to the Air Force ROTC program at the University of Portland (Oregon) and entered their electrical engineering program with a minor emphasis in computer science. Upon graduation, he received his active duty commission to the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, OK, as a 2nd Lieutenant, where he was involved in writing software for weather satellites.
Mike’s career in the Air Force lasted 23 amazing years. He held many titles, which included: Communications System Acquisition Officer and Communications Systems Program Manager, both at Scott, AFB, IL; Commander, Mission Systems Flight, 92nd Communications Squadron and Executive Officer, 92nd Operations Group, both at Fairchild AFB, WA; Commercial Satellite Communications Operational Manager, United States Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, NE; Student, Space Systems Engineering, The Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA; Chief, Force Enhancement Branch, Directorate of Plans and Programs, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force, The Pentagon, Washington, D.C.; Executive Officer, Directorate of Plans and Programs, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force, The Pentagon, Washington, D.C.; Commander, Computer Systems Squadron, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, Randolph AFB, TX; Deputy Commander, 628 Mission Support Group, Joint Base Charleston, SC; Student, Air War College, Maxwell, AFB, AL; Chief, IT and Mission Services Division, U.S. Northern Command, Peterson, AFB, CO.
Having a successful career was not the only driving force behind Mike. His passion for faith, family, and fitness is what he lived for. Mike was most comfortable speaking and teaching. His favorite places to speak were Officer’s Christian Fellowship, Young Life, hosting bible studies, and the many churches that hosted him. If he wasn’t speaking, he was reading, learning, and writing Bible studies. He could captivate an audience within seconds. He was compassionate, articulate, and animated. He always left the audience wanting more.
When he wasn’t engaged in a theology discussion or lesson, he could be found exercising. This included running and hiking. He loved the “great outdoors.” His wife and daughter would accompany him on many hikes, and stood on the sideline to cheer him on in countless marathons. He also loved traveling and NCAA basketball. Mike shared his love of Europe with his wife and daughter on a couple of different occasions, where they all fell in love with Switzerland. His passion for traveling will be carried on by his wife and daughter, as will his passion for all things Duke Blue Devils.
Mike was the most amazing husband, father, son, mentor, and friend. He will be sorely missed. Michael is survived by his wife, Angela Ruth (Birdsong) Moyles, and daughter, Elizabeth Kay Moyles of Colorado Springs, CO; mother, Julie (LePenske) Moyles of Cashmere, WA; and sister, Kristin Elizabeth Janson, of Elk, WA.
Among the hundreds of tributes received from friends and co-workers, a favorite post from an airman colleague was “climb to glory, Sir!”
A Memorial Service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, Officer’s Christian Fellowship, or Woodmen Valley Chapel.