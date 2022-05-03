Michael Wayne “Mike” Kesterson
June 7, 1958 – March 19, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Mike Kesterson passed away on March 19, 2022, at his home in East Wenatchee, from health complications related to previous strokes. In 1958, Michael Wayne Kesterson was born to Clifford and Patricia (Kesterson) Lee, in Yakima, WA. Mike's earliest years were spent in Connell, WA, but later grew up primarily in East Wenatchee, along with his two younger brothers: Randy and Brian. Mike lived in various locations throughout his life, including: Sitka, AK, Santa Rosa, CA, and the greater Seattle, WA, area. He married his wife, Tina Kesterson, in 2013. They resided in Federal Way, WA, for several years before moving to East Wenatchee in 2017, where they lived until his passing, with Tina and her grandson, Zach.
Mike attended Eastmont High School and graduated in 1976. He was quite involved with the music program while at Eastmont; playing the trumbone in concert, marching band and playing the bass guitar in stage band. After graduation from Eastmont, Mike attended Western Washington University and continued his focus on music studies.
Clearly showing an interest and lifetime passion for music from a young age, Mike joined with friends to create various iterations of amateur rock bands; through practice sessions in the family garage. This also included his brother, Randy, who played guitar to join Mike on the bass guitar, then later, on keyboards. Mike continued to participate playing keyboard in local bands throughout college and beyond. He became “professional” via paid engagements in various clubs, casinos and tours. He performed in pop culture in Seattle, and had three engagements to play over the years. One of the more notable bands included Snowblind, where he played in Alaska and Santa Rosa, CA, etc. Mike enjoyed a variety of music, and some of his favorite groups included: The Beetles, Yes, Genesis, Zappa and Little Feet.
Although music was clearly Mike's preferred profession, he also worked in other areas of employment. He worked several years in oxygen delivery with a medical supply company, and later, taking pharmacy technician courses, and passing the licensing exams.
Mike was known for his playful, jokester sense of humor and a gentle demeanor. He would entertain his friends and family with his witty cracks and comments, and was well regarded among his friends for his overall gentle and sweet personality.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tina, her grandson, Zach; father, Cliff and wife, Marci Kesterson; brothers: Randy and wife, Valerie Kesterson; and Brian, his son, Tayler; and all their respective family members, spouses and children, and his extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia.
A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA.