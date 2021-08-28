Michael Westover Bartram

Michael W. Bartram died at home near Shingletown, CA, on July 30, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on December 13, 1938, in Wenatchee, WA, to Keith Loren and Phyllis Westover Bartram. Mike graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1957, the University of Washington with a BA in Philosophy in 1964, and the University of California, Hastings College of Law, with a JD in 1970. He practiced law in the District Attorney's Office in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, CA, from 1971 to 1999 and he was the elected District Attorney of Monterey County from 1985 to 1991.
After retiring, Mike moved to eastern Shasta County, CA, where he could readily pursue his passion for hiking and backpacking. He also worked about six months each year, from 2000 to 2008, in the District Attorney's Office in Shasta and Tehama Counties, CA. Mike was an avid reader and was the owner of hundreds of non-fiction and fiction books. He enjoyed listening to his extensive collection of jazz and classical recordings.
Mike was predeceased by his parents; and older brother, Keith, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Emily, and her children, William and Giovanna; daughter, Molly, and husband, Ernesto; former wife, Maryann; niece, Karen and husband, Richard; and nephew, James and wife, Cecelia. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Bartram of East Wenatchee, WA.
A Celebration of Mike's Life was held at his home on August 14, 2021.
