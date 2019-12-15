Michal Paul Richardson
March 21, 1967 – December 08, 2019
Chelan, WA
Michal Paul Richardson, age 52, of Chelan, passed away surrounded by his loved ones, Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, from pneumonia complications.
Michal was born, March 21, 1967, in Wenatchee and graduated from Chelan High School. He attended different colleges including UNLV.
He loved adventures and received a Master Diver’s certification and traveled abroad in that field. He went diving in Spain and in the Philippines and met his wife, Zen, and worked and lived there for years before finally moving back home in 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Zen; son, Michal Eladio “Laddy” (12); daughter, Brianna Viviane (9); his mother and step-father, Mike Richardson and Ron Hart; and his father and step-mother, Rich and Ann Richardson, all of Chelan, WA; and his sister and brother-in-law, Kelly Ann and Ron Littman, of Fort Worth, TX.
A Celebration of Life, officiated by Linda Mayer, will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 120 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA, 98816. You are invited to view Michal’s online tribute at www.Heritagememorialchapel.com to share a photo or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.