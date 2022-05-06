Michele L. Boyd
Chelan, WA
(formerly of Edmonds, WA)
Mother, grandmother, wife, sister, teacher, soccer coach, and referee, Michele L. Boyd, passed away in her beautiful home at Lake Chelan, WA, on April 27, 2022. Michele Louise Drake was born in 1943, (she claimed 1944 for years) and was raised in the Portland, OR, area with her parents and two sisters. She met the love of her life, Terry Boyd, at Seattle University and they married in 1964. They loved each other deeply for the next 57 years while she raised five children, and loved her 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Other than her family, Michele's greatest love in her life was education. She taught in local school systems where she lived (Edmonds, WA, Boise, ID, and Manson, WA), loved coaching her daughter's soccer teams (BK girls State Champs '86 and '87), and being a National Level soccer referee instructor. Further, she loved teaching herself how to paint, how to play the guitar and hammered dulcimer, how to quilt and crochet, how to draw, and how to share those gifts with others. She used these gifts as a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Chelan, as a member of the women's guild and choir. Most notable to everyone who knew her was her presence. It was amazing how this 5'0 (actually 4'11) bundle of energy was always the biggest presence in the room.
Michele was predeceased by her parents, Lorne and Sylvaine Drake; sister, Lorene Sheppard; daughter-in-law, Michele Boyd; and daughter, Dana Marie Boyd. She is survived by her adoring family: husband, Terry Boyd; sister, Pamela Drake; children: Scot Boyd, Kevin Boyd and wife, Kristi, Kellie J. Campbell and husband, Doug, and Daren Boyd and wife, Sandy; grandchildren: Makayla Boyd, Corin Campbell, Rian Boyd, MacGregor Boyd, Drake Campbell, Coleman Boyd, Jamicen Boyd, Brendan Boyd, Griffin Campbell, Keegan Boyd, Chloe Boyd, and Kaiya Boyd; great-grandchildren: Briilynne Tremmel and Delani Boyd; and seven nieces and nephews.
On behalf of Terry, the family is thankful for all of the expressions of caring and love for her and our family.
Services will be held on May 21, 2022, at St. Francis de Sale Catholic Church, 215 W. Allen Ave., Chelan, WA, at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michele's name to any of the following would be greatly appreciate: National Scleroderma Foundation at https://scleroderma.org, Chelan Valley Hope at https://chelanvalleyhope.org, Seattle University at https://www.seattleu.edu/giving, and National Philanthropic Educational Organization, PEO Chapter GR, 1196 Bear Mtn. Rd., Chelan, WA, 98816.
Our lasting memories of Michele will be the unending love between Terry and her, especially during these last trying years. Their relationship has been an unforgettable example of love and grace during the difficulties of life. We can all aspire to love as deeply. "Mom", "Grammie", "Ammie", "Nanna", "Michele", and "Wife", you will always be adored.
Please leave any thoughts or memories for the family at prechtrose.com. Services entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.