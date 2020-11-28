Michele Renee Roehrick
August 23, 1968 – November 18, 2020
Leavenworth, WA
Our beautiful daughter passed peacefully into heaven, after a long and very painful battle with metastatic melanoma. Michelle was born in Sitka, AK, to Henry and Lisa Klossner. At age four, she moved with the family to Leavenworth, WA, and graduated from Cascade High in 1986. She moved to the Seattle, WA, area and took some classes at the Art Institute. Michele was a talented musician and singer.
Michele married Greg Roehrick and had two children: son, Skyler in 1992, and Samantha in 1997. Michele studied to become a Financial Consultant and worked for Merrill Lynch in Lynnwood, WA, then moved back to Leavenworth, working on her own.
Michele is survived by her parents; two brothers: Martin (Jenny) and son, Kaleb, and Daniel (Christina) and her son and daughter (Marvin); grandchildren: Ashlynn, Dimitri and Henry; many friends, and cousins, aunts, and uncles in Switzerland.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michele’s name may be made to the Leavenworth Community Cupboard, 219 14th St., Leavenworth, WA, 98826. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.