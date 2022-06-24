Michelle (Mosher) Rice
Rainier, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
With profound sadness, we inform you of the loss of our beloved Michelle “Shellie” Marie (Mosher) Rice, age 64, who passed away May 17, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Born April 28, 1958, in Wenatchee, WA, to Robert Eugene Mosher and Donna Marie Shales. Shellie's family consisted of four sisters: Terri (Dave) Stewart of Cashmere, WA, Linda (Doug) Price of Buckeye, AZ, Perri Lynn Rich and Kelly Coshow both of East Wenatchee, WA; and two brothers: Robin (Debbie) Mosher of East Wenatchee, WA, and Chris Mosher of Austin, TX. Shellie attended Eastmont High School until 10th grade, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1976. In September 1982, Shellie married Tony Rice in Lake Chelan, WA at Tony's family cabin on the lake in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. Shellie and Tony had two children: daughter, Kayla (Kevin) Ferguson, and son, Shaden Rice and they were blessed with two beautiful grandchildren: Jeffrey and Walker Ferguson all of Rainier, WA. Shellie was a compassionate and loving wife, mother and grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, Jeffrey and Walker.
Shellie's career was spent in Security for Target stores and driving school bus for the WA/HE Lute Indian School. She also sold Paparazzi jewelry with her daughter, Kayla and her sister, Linda, that took her to various events around the state. She enjoyed camping at Ocean Shores, get-togethers with family at Lake Chelan, and going on cruises. She was an avid gardener and loved digging in the dirt and tending to her greenhouse. She had a natural green thumb and was able to grow delicious vegetables and beautiful flowers. She enjoyed all the holidays, but especially Christmas. She loved decorating her tree and home and she always made it special, festive and fun for her family. She also enjoyed crafting. Shellie had a love for animals as a small child that carried throughout her life. She loved her dogs and cats who became family along with her goats, chickens and her horse, Patches. Shellie was so full of life and always so much fun to be around, with an extraordinarily beautiful smile and infectious laughter! She touched so many lives with her warm heart and fun spirit, especially her family. She will always be with us, in our hearts forever.
Shellie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Mosher and Donna Uecker. She is survived by her husband, Tony; children: Kayla and Shaden; grandchildren: Jeffrey and Walker; her four sisters and two brothers; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Remembrances may be made in Shellie's name to your favorite charity.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at 13633 Vail Cutoff Road SE, Rainier, WA. Kindly RSVP to Kayla at (360) 528-9948.