Michelle Rae Parsons Ward
Auburn, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Michelle Rae Parsons Ward, age 67, a long-time resident of Cashmere, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Valley Medical Center, Renton, WA. She was born on February 13, 1952, in Wenatchee, WA, to Robert and Bebe Parsons. She was raised and went to school in Cashmere. Michelle married Lynn Ward on October 29, 1971, in Cashmere. They had a special needs child, Tommy, better known as his nickname “Tom Cat”, who she cared for. She worked at many places in the valley over the years, including a family-run restaurant called Shipley’s, Pioneer Growers, Wally’s, Barneys, the Coachman, and was a CNA at Central Washington Hospital, where she loved taking care of people. Her most important and loved job was caring for her children, especially Tom Cat. She loved her family and was a loyal friend. She was a fantastic downhome cook and would make the best late-night breakfast in town.
Michelle’s infectious laugh could be heard when she was spending time with her family and friends cooking, gardening (especially growing tomatoes for making her cabbage salsa), playing cards, and games like “hand and foot”, “Mexican Train”, and “10,000”. One of her nicknames was “Sarge” as she knew how to keep us all in line and get things done. Michelle enjoyed watching her son, Kevin, play sports, especially baseball and traveling with Lynn and Tommy in their motorhome to various Western Swing events such as the Sacramento Western Swing Society. She loved going to their gigs, she’d glide around the floor two-stepping while they sang. Michelle was most known for having a big heart and helping anyone out in a time of need.
She is survived by two sons: Kevin and Tom Ward of Auburn, WA; daughter, Heather Magnusson (Todd) of Bellingham, WA; six grandchildren: Taylor, Paul, and Peter Ward, Drew, Collin and Bryn Magnusson; one great-grandchild, Maverick Ward; three brothers: Jeff (Carole) and their children: Jennifer Swanson and Justin Parsons, Brent and his children, Courtney Shively, and Brandon Parsons, Her twin, Mike, and his son, Robert Parsons; Patty Parsons, Joan Pizzano, Sheila Pereira Ward, and Marcio Chimento, who she continued to consider as family; and Scott Graesser, a friend, that she also considered family; a number of brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews in Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bebe Parsons; husband, Lynn Ward; and cousin, Pamela Petesch Griffiths.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to Children’s Hospital in honor of Tom Ward. Please share your memories with us at cadycremationservices.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.