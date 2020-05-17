Micheon Lea "Toppy" Kimball

Michon Lea "Toppy" Dundas Kimball
Orondo, WA
Michon Lea “Toppy” Dundas Kimball, 79, passed away peacefully in her home in Orondo, WA, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Michon was born January 6, 1941, in Pateros, WA, to Thomas L. Dundas, Sr. and Rosella G. (Halpaus) Dundas. She attended Brewster schools and graduated from Brewster High School in 1959. Michon then married Ivan Leroy Kimball, Jr., on March 4, 1961, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Michon and Ivan lived in Brewster, WA, until they moved to Orondo, in 1967. They owned and operated the Orondo Fruit Stand, selling the fruit that they grew in the family’s orchard.
Michon was a member of the Orondo Ladies Club and the Orondo Grange. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and great-aunt.
Michon enjoyed being surrounded by her family, and always looked forward to hosting various holidays throughout the year, especially “bunny day”. She loved attending any event her children and grandchildren participated in. Michon was an avid reader and always had a book nearby. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles.
Michon is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ivan L. Kimball, Jr., and their children: Kathryn Kimball (Jay King) of East Wenatchee, WA, Kelly Kimball (Stephanie) of West Seattle, WA, and Kristy Harris (Rod) of East Wenatchee, WA. She is also survived by her siblings: Kerry Jo (Jody) Dundas of Brewster, WA, Thomas L. (Pete) Dundas, Jr., of Bridgeport, WA, Shaun Dundas (Cheri) of Wenatchee, WA, and Melodie Allen (Rodger), of Pateros, WA; seven grandchildren: Cheyenne King, Turner Harris, Tanner Harris, all of East Wenatchee, WA; Tylor Harris (Ginger) of Sacramento, CA, Taylor Karnes (Nate) of Yelm, WA, Audrey Kimball and Lauren Kimball of West Seattle, WA; four great-grandchildren: Nora, Ellie, and Quinton Karnes of Yelm, WA, and Zuzu Harris of Sacramento, CA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two infant children: Ivan L. Kimball III and Kimberly A. Kimball; parents, Thomas L. Dundas, Sr. and Rosella G. Dundas.
Michon was laid to rest during a small family service at the Pateros Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to a Washington State Chapter of the Ronald McDonald House at https://www.rmhcseattle.org/donate-2/.
The family wishes to thank CWH Hospice Services for their loving support and care for Michon during her final days. Special thanks to Dr. Julie Smith and Dr. Heather Preissler of Confluence Health Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at heritagememorialchapel.com.