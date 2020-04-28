Mike Brown
April 24, 1945 - April 20, 2020
Kamuela, HI
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
We would like to let any friends, neighbors, cousins, and acquaintances know that our brother, Mike Brown, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Mike was born in Wenatchee, WA, on April 24, 1945, to Mary and Darrell Brown. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1964. After a year at Wenatchee Valley College, he joined the Navy and served in Vietnam. Mike returned to Wenatchee, where he worked at Columbia Concrete and married his first wife, Bridget Brown.
Mike moved to Hawaii in 1984, where he later worked doing maintenance at a large resort, and met his second wife, Hoppy, and her family. They spent many years building their home and small self-sustaining ranch. He enjoyed working on their place and taking care of the animals.
Our brother loved fishing and camping with his many cousins, and good buddies, Vern Netz and Jim Ajax, every chance he got. He also loved cars and motorcycles.
We will treasure his visits to Wenatchee and the fond memories of visits to Hawaii by his sister, Wendy Brown and his late sister, Danna Wentz.
Aloha Mike, you will be missed.