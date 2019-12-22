Mike Cockrum
Wenatchee, WA
Mike Cockrum, of Wenatchee, WA, died on December 13, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Mike was born on July 27, 1949, in Wenatchee, WA, to Allen and Betty Cockrum. He was a Vietnam-era veteran.
Mike married Sue Ayers on December 18, 1971. He was employed with the City of Wenatchee for over 30 years. He enjoyed camping with family and friends, and traveling around the United States. He enjoyed hunting, especially going to elk camp every year. He would go crabbing at Oak Harbor, WA, each summer.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; his parents; and his father and mother-in-law, Norman and Opal Ayers. He is survived by his brother, Dennis Cockrum; his daughter, Sundee (Andy) Sanders and grandson, Kannon; his son, Shawn (Kristy) Cockrum and grandsons: Austin and Aiden; and his sister-in-law, Janet Mills.
Per Mike's wishes, there will be no services. A wake will be held in his honor in the spring.
Mike will be greatly missed by his family and friends.