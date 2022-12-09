Milas “Jim” James Horton
June 19, 1932 – November 27, 2022
Milas “Jim” James Horton
June 19, 1932 – November 27, 2022
Waterville, WA
Jim Horton, officially Milas James Horton, was born June 19,1932, and passed away on November 27, 2022.
Jim was born near Spokane, WA. in 1932. He was the youngest and last survivor of seven siblings. His birth mother passed away at a young age and Jim was raised by his step-mother and father. The family moved to Manson, WA. in the late 1930's. He graduated from Manson High School in 1949.
Jim served in the Navy from December of 1950 to October of 1954. He was an accomplished aircraft mechanic and served on Midway Island during the Korean War. Following his service, he briefly married Nancy and helped raise two step-daughters: Marcia and Debbie. Ultimately, he returned to Manson, WA, before purchasing the old train depot and the Waterville Transfer Company in Waterville.
Jim met Muriel Anderson and they soon married in May, of 1964, and began a life together. Jim was a jack of all trades and began to convert the old depot into a home; adding living space and bedrooms as the family grew. Jim and Muriel adopted two boys at birth, Michael, in 1967, and Tim, in 1969. The transfer company was sold in 1979, and Jim spent his remaining working years primarily at Stahl and Nelson Farms in Waterville, WA, and Auvil Fruit Company in Orondo, WA.
Jim was loved by many and will always be remembered for his perpetual smile and his desire to help others. Jim and Muriel remained together until her passing in 2010. Although the following years resulted in a slow decline in health and vitality, Jim continued caring for others with joy, and was able to remain in his beloved home and community until his passing. Jim was a great man, father, husband, and human being.
Arrangements have not been scheduled. There will be a service at the Waterville Lutheran Church 203. S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, WA, in January of 2023. Messages of condolences or questions can be sent to info@flagshipfabrication.com.
