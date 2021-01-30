Mildred Katherine Tannler Johl

Mildred Katherine "Millie" Tannler Johl
May 18, 1920 - January 23, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Born in a humble house on 21st Street in Portland, OR, she passed away peacefully, at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee, WA, her home since 2012. She met her husband, Carl, in Grand Coulee, WA, when he was working during the construction of Grand Coulee Dam. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before his passing in 2009. Growing up during the depression, she lived a selfless, humble life. She took pleasure in the simple things...her home, garden, and numerous crafts. She and Carl were longtime members of the Ephrata United Methodist Church, giving generously of their time. Her longtime neighbor and dear friend, Jane Klasen, remembers her for always being there for friends and neighbors, in their time of need.
After Dad retired from the PUD, in 1976, they enjoyed traveling with their travel trailer. They spent two winters in Imperial, CA, on the Colorado River, along with about 1000 other retired RV'ers. They also made a cross country trip to Florida, to visit dad’s brothers: Wally and Billy. They traveled to Greece and cruised the Greek Islands. In addition, they made a trip to Switzerland, where they visited her father’s birthplace. Summers were spent at the cabin they lovingly built on Lake Roosevelt, near Wilbur, WA. One of Mom’s proudest accomplishments was learning to sailboard in her 70’s. She was always very health conscious, never had a driver’s license, and walked everywhere. No wonder she lived to 100!!
She was preceded in death by husband, Carl; son, Larry (1990); brother, Frederick Tannler; and nephew, Mark Johl. She is survived by daughter, Karen Johl of San Diego, CA; daughter, Carla Johl of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Linda Harries and son-in-law, Ray, of Gig Harbor, WA; granddaughter, Amy Darwin and husband, Solomon; and grandchildren: Nena, Judah, and Jaelle of Pacifica, CA; nieces: Elida Spiro, Sina Tannler, and Dalis Tannler; and nephew, Eric Tannler.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley of East Wenatchee, WA. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ephrata Senior Center, 124 C St. NW, Ephrata, WA, 98823. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We love you, Mom.