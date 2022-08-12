Mildred “Midge” O. Branscum
August 22, 1934 – July 25, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mildred “Midge” O. Branscum
August 22, 1934 – July 25, 2022
Peshastin, WA
There are some who bring light so great to the world, that even after they are gone, the light remains.
Mildred “Midge” O. Branscum was a caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She left this world on July 25, 2022, at the age of 87. She was born to Henry Carby Pinkston and Edrie E. Webber on August 22, 1934.
She was married to Jesse W. Branscum in Optimus, AR, on December 2, 1950. They started their journey there, but spent most of their life in the small town of Peshastin, WA. Midge loved her small town community, and was proud to be a part of it. She was fun and loving and earned her nicknames, “Columbo” (because of her long coat) and “Mean Grandma”, even though she wasn't actually mean.
Midge loved spending time in the kitchen, creating special meals for her family and friends. There wasn't a stranger who came through her home. Midge loved to care for her family, and she was the foundation of it all. She enjoyed to give gifts and never missed a special date. She also loved all animals. Our mother was the most loving, supportive mother and friend.
Midge was mother to her four children, and survived by: Shirley (Howard) Sweetwood, Ellen (John) Smith, Jesse Branscom, and MaryAnne Keithley. Also survived by sister, Barbara Kuhn; brother, Mark Pinkston; her fur baby, Penney; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and so many nieces; nephews; and longtime friends. Midge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse; and several brothers; and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
It's so hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.