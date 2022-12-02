Mildred “Millie” Louise Ames
December 12, 1944 – November 27, 2022
Just a few days shy of her 78th birthday, our beloved mother passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Mildred “Millie” Louise Ames was born on December 12, 1944, to Herbert and Beulah Ames in Maupin, OR. A few years later, their family moved to a ranch near Conconully, WA. The family spent the rest of their time living in Okanogan County.
Millie loved farm life, especially riding horses, a passion that became a part of who she was. She honed her skills on one of her favorite horses, Rose, to become the 1962 Washington State Barrel Racing Champion. She graduated from Okanogan High School in 1963. After graduation, she attended Central Washington State College for a short time before getting sick. She returned to Okanogan and started working at Ma Bell, where she worked for several years.
On February 5, 1966, Millie married Phil Gann. They built their family home in Omak, WA, where they raised their two children, Alicia and Audie. As the kids grew older, Millie went back to work as the administrative assistant at Omak East Elementary. She worked there for many years and enjoyed her time with students, faculty and parents. Her heart for children was evident as many greeted her with smiles and hugs every morning.
Millie served many years as the Royalty Director of the Omak Stampede, a volunteer role that she loved. She was revered by the Omak Stampede Queens and looked forward to working with them each year.
Millie was blessed with many cherished friends from near and far. Each of you were so special to her from childhood friends, workplace colleagues, and to those who were part of her retirement years wintering in Wickenburg, AZ. She especially enjoyed riding with friends through the Arizona desert.
Her zest for life, incredible heart, positive attitude, infectious laugh and heartwarming smile will be greatly missed.
Millie is survived by her children: Alicia and Matthew Chapman, and Audie and Julie Gann; brother-in-law, Alan (Barb) Gann; sisters-in-law: Jan Ames, Susie (Tim) Friesen; grandchildren include: Noah; Josef and Ella; nephews: Brandon Ames, Paul Gann, Jake Gann; and nieces; Melissa Ames-Tibbits and Kiley Friesen. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phil; her brother, Mel; and her baby sister, Arlene. Special thanks to the kind staff at Regency for the compassionate care. A spring celebration of life is planned.
