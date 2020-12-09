Milton Galbraith
Wenatchee, WA
Milton Dare Galbraith of Wenatchee, WA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was 93 years old. Milton was born on April 23, 1927, to Percy and Annis Galbraith in Pateros, WA. He moved to Wenatchee, in 1937, at the age of ten. He attended Lewis & Clark Elementary, H.B.Ellison Junior High, and graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1945. Milton entered the U.S. Army in August of 1945 and served in Korea with the Army of Occupation. According to Milt, the Army life treated him well: “I went in as a 140 lb. weakling and came out a 168 lb. weakling.” He was honorably discharged in December of 1946. He attended Washington State University for two years.
He married Lora Louise Gorsage on February 21, 1948, in Wenatchee. He was the manager of United Supply Company for 32 years. Milton was very involved in community service, serving as Kiwanis Club president, Camp Zanika Committee Chairman, and East Wenatchee Water District Commissioner. He was a Scoutmaster and a Cub Master in East Wenatchee, WA.
Milton was a devoted Christian. He served as an elder at the Church of Christ from 1964-1996. He was the building committee chairman for the new King’s Orchard Church of Christ. In the following years, he spent many days working and maintaining the church building.
He enjoyed fishing, waterskiing, snowmobiling, and golfing. He learned water-witching from his father. He traveled all over North Central Washington water-witching for individuals and big companies.
Milton was known for his sense of humor. Even in his last days, he would get a smile and chuckle from family and nurses. He was such a servant and a handyman. He blew out sprinklers for friends, fixed plumbing, and cars. He believed that it was much better to fix something than just go buy it new.
Milton was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lora; son, Bruce; and three older sisters: Anita Marie Brown, Ruby Lorene Herr and Genevieve Cardoza. Milton is survived by his daughters: Carol Hill (Mike) of Leavenworth, WA, and Juanita Munday of Coeur d’ Alene, ID; son, Lance Galbraith (Joanie) of East Wenatchee, WA; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.