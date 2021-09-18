Mindy & Tom Peterson

Mindy L. Peterson, 70, a lifetime resident of Cashmere, WA, passed away on August 27, 2021, at home with her family after a battle with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1951, in Wenatchee, WA, to Mary (Bennett) Newberry, and Hugh Newberry. She spent many years up until her illness substituting in the Cashmere School District, where she loved working with the staff and students in all three schools.
Mindy was also a beautician in downtown Cashmere in her younger years, inspiring her to volunteer at the Cashmere Convalescent Center doing hair for the residents. Other passions of hers included scrapbooking, weekend yard sale adventures, hosting her well-known annual yard sale during Chelan County Fair weekend, but most of all she treasured her family trips to the ocean beaches on the Washington coast.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Survivors include her sisters: Laury (Tom) Lorz of Everett, WA, Gayle (Bob) Pendergrass of Gibsonville, NC; and brother, Russell (Diane) Newberry of Mechanicsville, MD.
Tom R. Peterson
March 11, 1942 - September 4, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Tom R. Peterson, 79, also a lifetime resident of Cashmere, WA, passed away on September 4, 2021, also at home with his family, after an extended illness. He was born on March 11, 1942, in Wenatchee, WA, to Ruth (Long) Peterson and Ralph “Pete” Peterson. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; and brother, Don Peterson.
Tom operated two pear orchards in the Wenatchee Valley for almost 25 years, one in Dryden, WA and another in Cashmere. He got his start as an orchardist working for his father and later, purchased the orchard from his parents. In his free time, he enjoyed salmon fishing in Westport, WA, hunting with good friends, and daily coffee with other local farmers.
Tom and Mindy wed on November 22, 1975, and shared 45 years of marriage. They both enjoyed hiking in the mountains, watching their children’s and grandchild’s sporting events, family camping trips up the Icicle, picking huckleberries on Stevens Pass, and sightseeing the National Parks.
They are survived by their daughter, Keri Herkenrath; granddaughter, Haley; and son, Cory.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Confluence Health for their care and support. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
