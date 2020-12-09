Minnie Mae Bellah Harris
Spokane Valley, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Minnie Mae Bellah Harris, 91, a longtime resident of the Wenatchee Valley, passed away November 17, 2020, in Spokane Valley, WA. Minnie was born January 30, 1929, in Ranger, TX.
She was married to Cicero "Tootsie" Harris, February 17, 1947. They had five children together.
She lived in East Wenatchee, WA, and attended New Life Center Church of God, which was founded by her father, Rev. Connie G. Bellah and his wife, Bessie M. Bellah (Miller)
She was a devout Christian, loved her family, and everyone who met her, was most likely to be in her daily prayers. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, and helping out in her church.
Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; and her five siblings: Evelene Cheaney of Odessa, TX, Connie Gene Bellah of Fort Worth, TX, Bertha Lee Burleson of Wenatchee, WA, Nellie Hauer of Wenatchee, WA, Kenneth Bellah of Muskogee, OK; and her eldest daughter, Linda Sue Alsup of Tacoma, WA. Minnie is survived by her son, Jimmie Lyon Harris of Spokane Valley, WA; daughters: Darline Woods of Spokane Valley, WA. Evelene (Dolly) Keenon of Vernonia, OR, Patricia Patrick of East Wenatchee, WA; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Spring of 2021 Memorial Service is in the planning stages.