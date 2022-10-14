Miriam “Mimi” Ford Stahler
October 13, 1936 – October 10, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Miriam Stahler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Miriam “Mimi” Ford Stahler
October 13, 1936 – October 10, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Miriam “Mimi” Ford Stahler, born October 13, 1936, died at home surrounded by her loving family in Wenatchee, WA, on October 10, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born in Hartford, CT, in 1936. She spent the summers of her youth in Center Sandwich, NH, near Squam Lake.
Mimi attended Pine Manor Junior College in Wellesley, MA. Mimi met Chris in 1953, when she was 16; their first date was a Yale football game, one of her favorite spectator sports.
After marrying Christopher Stahler in 1956, they moved to Washington State, where she enjoyed all the Cascade Mountains had to offer. Mimi and Chris spent weekends at Lake Chelan in the summers and Lake Wenatchee in the winter. When they weren't at either of the lakes, they were traveling the world. Mimi and Chris traveled to Nepal three times, as well as Mongolia, Europe, South America, China and more. She loved playing bridge, reading books, baking, eating chocolate and being with her family. She loved root beer floats (with chocolate ice cream) with Chris on warm afternoons. When she was younger, Mimi was on the YWCA board. She also volunteered at estate sales, was a board member of the NCW Museum, and president of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Association.
Mimi is survived by her husband of 66 years, Chris; her son, Chris (Nancy); two daughters: Betsey (Don), and Jenny; six grandchildren: Calixta Gorman (Paul), Anna Lueck, Tatyana Stahler (fiancé, Lewis Jensen), Kyle Stahler (fiancée, Anna Dye), Katie Lueck, Rachel Bennett (Trevor); and great-grandchildren: Elaina Herrmann, Eleanor Ramsey, Issac Gorman, and Emmett Bennett.
Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
