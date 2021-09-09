Mona Jean Harpster

Mona passed away on September 1, 2021, at the age of 87, at Blossom Creek Memory Care in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on February 2, 1934, in Wenatchee, to Bill and Irene Camfield. On July 21, 1950, Mona married Homer "Spike" Mitchell at Ohme Gardens, in Wenatchee. Together, they raised six children. On November 30, 1974, Mona married Bob "Harp" Harpster, adding a step-daughter, Cydney, to the family. Mom enjoyed her dogs, cats, and a number of activities including fishing, golfing, trips to Mill Bay Casino, and betting on football and baseball games at home with Harp, in which she often times won the pot! Mom worked at several retail stores during her lifetime, such as Speidels and Pay 'N Pak, before retiring from Ace Hardware in Ephrata, WA. Mona and Harp then moved to East Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to family. Mona will be greatly missed.
Mona was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Camfield; and daughter, Kelly Mitchell Wannschaff. She is survived by her husband, Bob "Harp" Harpster; children: Ed (Debbie) Mitchell, Terry (Tammy) Mitchell, Donna Mitchell Dawson, Scott (Debbie) Mitchell, Helen (Laura) Mitchell, and step-daughter, Cydney (Gary) Harpster ; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to Rhonda, Trish, and Laura, along with the rest of the staff at Blossom Creek, who so lovingly cared for mom.
There will be no funeral or memorial services per mom's wishes. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, provided arrangements.
