Monroe “Chappy” Chapman went home peacefully to be with the Lord on November 23, 2022. Monroe was born October 2, 1924, in Akron, NY, (Erie County). During WWll, he served in the Navy (12/11/42 - 1/24/46) with the NTS Sampson NY unit, AGC Brooklyn unit, on the Woolworth DD460 and SS John Chandler, crossing the Atlantic three times, once to Africa and twice to England. He saw combat action in the Pacific on the Woolworth DD460 personally shooting down enemy aircraft.
After the war he went to work for Chevrolet production in Niagra Falls NY. He worked various jobs during his life; driving cab in Buffalo, NY (where he grew up), moving van, ice cream shop, Kenworth truck, he sold water softeners and was a machinist for Bel Aircraft, machining parts for Apollo and test aircraft. He finished his working career selling insurance for over 20 years.
Monroe loved Christ, his church and his Christian brothers and sisters. He spent many years volunteering in the jail ministry, enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish being particularly fond of bear. He loved music and dancing with Delores. Not sure if he liked anything better than ice cream though.
He is survived by his wife, Delores of East Wenatchee WA; sons: Harold Chapman of Kent, WA, James and Thomas Chapman of Winchester, VI; daughter Linda Parent of Havelock, NC; step-son, Guy Cunningham of Riverbank, CA; and step-daughter, Susan York of Wenatchee, WA.
Services will be held on December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Bible Church, 605 First St., Wenatchee, WA, followed by Military Honors graveside presentation at Evergreen Memorial Park , 301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to My Fathers Ranch, P.O. Box 1352, Tonasket, WA, 98855. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee, WA.