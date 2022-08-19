MonteRayCockrill.jpg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monte Ray Cockrill

December 24, 1980 – July 31, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Monte Cockrill, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Aug 27
Service
Saturday, August 27, 2022
2:00PM
Wenatchee First Assembly of God
1520 McKittrick Street
WENATCHEE, WA 98801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags