Monte Ray Cockrill
December 24, 1980 – July 31, 2022
Monte Ray Cockrill
December 24, 1980 – July 31, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Monte Ray Cockrill, 41, of East Wenatchee, WA, went to be with his Father in heaven on July 31, 2022. Monte was born December 24, 1980, in Wenatchee to Chet and Donna (Hendrickson) Cockrill.
Monte attended Lee Elementary, Sterling Junior High, and graduated from Eastmont High School in 1999. He continued his education at Wenatchee Valley Community College, graduating in 2001, with an associate arts degree.
Monte enjoyed sports and played baseball, basketball, and soccer in the local youth leagues, junior high, and high school. He continued his love of sports after high school and became involved in bicycling. He completed the Seattle, WA, to Portland, OR, bike ride in one day with his father. He also rode various multi-day bike rides. One memorable ride with his dad and grandfather, three generations, which followed the route from East Wenatchee over the North Cascades Highway, to his aunt and uncle's house in Woodinville, WA.
Monte loved being outdoors, whether it be snow skiing at Mission Ridge, camping up-lake on Lake Chelan, water skiing, tubing or boating with his family on the surrounding lakes and rivers.
Monte met the love of his life, Tammy Liek, in 2005, while they both worked as auto paper deliverers for the Wenatchee World. On March 16, 2012, Monte and Tammy were married in Las Vegas, NV. They made their home in East Wenatchee for the past ten years.
Monte was self-employed and worked in the areas of landscaping and construction. He was highly skilled in woodworking and tile setting. His latest interest was in setting up a gold mining operation.
Monte loved animals from the time he was a little boy. His dogs Xena and Princie held a special place in his life. He also was gifted artistically drawing portraits of animals for his different family members.
Monte is survived by his wife, Tammy of East Wenatchee, WA; his father and mother, Chet and Donna Cockrill of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Kezia Harvey (Charles) of Edmonds, WA; brother, Kyle Cockrill (Sarah) East Wenatchee, WA; grandmother, Imogene Cockrill of East Wenatchee, WA; and various aunts; uncles; nephews; and cousins. Monte was preceded in death by his grandparents: Monte Cockrill, Donald and Lila Hendrickson.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA, at 2:00 p.m., on August 27, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
