Monty “Kim” Cockrill, 74, of East Wenatchee, WA, went to be with his Father in heaven May 14, 2023. Kim was born June 6, 1948, in Wenatchee, WA, to Monte and Imogene Cockrill.
Kim attended Lincoln and Kenroy Elementary schools, Sterling Junior High, and graduated from Eastmont High School in 1966.
After graduation, Kim worked at various jobs in the Wenatchee area. He then traveled to St.Louis, MO, working as a draftsman. His next adventure took him to Escondido, CA, where he took classes and made lasting relationships at Westminster Seminary.
Most of his life was spent in Beggs and the greater Tulsa area of Oklahoma with his wife, Terry, where he did courier and security work. He also was licensed to preach in the state of Oklahoma. Kim returned to the Wenatchee area in 2012, to be closer to his family after his wife, Terry's passing. Kim was gifted in being able to draw and has been the illustrator for various books. Kim's main purpose on this earth was his relationship with Jesus Christ and to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Everything in his life revolved around those goals.
Kim is survived by his mother, Imogene Cockrill of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Cheryl Durbin (Mike) of East Wenatchee, WA; brother, Chet Cockrill (Donna) of East Wenatchee, WA; and various nieces; nephews; and cousins. Kim was preceded in death by his wife, Terry; father, Monte Cockrill; and nephew, Monte Cockrill.
A Graveside Service will be on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Monty Cockrill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.