Morie Madeline Hall
Wenatchee, WA
Morie Madeline Hall (nee Mackenzie), 91, passed away October 31, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee, WA, after a brief illness. She was born June 9, 1930, in Smoky Lake, Alberta, Canada, to William and Mary Mackenzie. Her father, William, was a bank president in Calgary, Alberta, and her mother, Mary, was a homemaker and local philanthropist.
Morie and her brother, Bill (Campbell), enjoyed an active childhood, spending summers at their grandparents' farm in Smoky Lake and winters in Calgary, participating in a variety of organizations and outdoor activities. Morie was an excellent student and ran track in high school, where she broke several of the school’s track and field records. She graduated, in 1948, and attended a local business college in Calgary, where she continued to live and work, until she met the love of her life, Brian Hall, in a local diner. They married, in 1953, and moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, for Brian’s work as an airline pilot. After a few years in Vancouver, with a keen sense of adventure and a desire for even greater opportunity, they decided to “head West”, moving to the United States, and settling in San Jose, CA, in 1957.
After completing a Stanford University graduate program, Brian became the president of a local Saving & Loan, and Morie worked as a teller at the Bank of America. They raised two children: Glenn and Kelly, in Northern California, until another opportunity sent them back up north to Twin Falls, ID, then, Wenatchee, WA, where they happily remained the rest of their lives. Brian and Morie purchased the BelAir Motel on Wenatchee Avenue, which they ran until their retirement.
Morie was an active member of the Free Methodist Church, and both she and Brian were members of the Wenatchee Country Club, where they enjoyed golfing with friends and a vibrant social scene. Morie worked a variety of volunteer jobs in retirement as well, but her favorite was running the gift shop at Central Washington Hospital, where her eye for design promoted her to the gift shop’s head merchandise buyer, for over ten years.
Her interests included gardening, golfing, singing in the church choir, cooking, decorating her home, and caring for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend with a sharp mind and an excellent sense of humor. She was always well-dressed and kept an immaculate home. Her Sunday dinners of roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy were legendary, along with her Friday night lasagna. On special occasions, she’d whip up a delicious batch of seafood cioppino with crusty bread.
Morie was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Hall, in 1999; parents, William and Mary Mackenzie; and brother, Bill Mackenzie. She is survived by her son, Glenn Hall of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Kelly (Sean) Burke of Huntington Beach, CA; and by her five grandchildren: Lexy Ruelas, Benjamin Hall, and Erin, Ryan, and William Burke.