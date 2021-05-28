Morris E. Payton
October 10, 1933 - December 4, 2020
Tacoma, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, grandfather, and uncle, Morris Payton. Morris passed away peacefully at his home in Tacoma, WA ,on December 4, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in rural Minnesota in 1933, Morris or "Morrie", came to Wenatchee, WA, a year later with his family. After graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1952, he then attended Washington State University, where he received a degree in Pharmacy.
Morrie went on to have a distinguished career as a pharmacist. Morrie began his career at Wenatchee Medical & Dental in 1956. He later helped launch the pharmacy at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, where he worked for over 30 years as the Director of Pharmacy. Morrie was immensely proud of his time at Central Washington Hospital and often remarked about the great people he worked with, and their accomplishments together. He went on to continue his work in Tacoma, WA, at a local pharmacy, for the next 20 years. He officially retired, in 2018, at the age of 85.
Morrie married his beloved Marilyn shortly after college. They went on to raise four children: Teresa, Greg, Julie, and Jenny, at their home in Wenatchee. Morrie loved to spend time with the family, around the pool or gardening in the yard. While he was proud of his work as a pharmacist, he really cherished the moments with friends and family, telling stories, laughing at life, and celebrating his birthdays for way too long. He would live out his later years golfing, watching the WSU Cougars, and socializing with the many friends he made while living in Tacoma.
Morrie and Marilyn were active members of the Wenatchee Applarians, where Morrie served as Chancellor and Director General of the Apple Blossom Festival. They also fought tirelessly for the rights of children with cerebral palsy. He served on the regional advisory council of the Department of Social Services and was President of the Wenatchee Valley Cerebral Palsy Association. They lived in Wenatchee, until 1997, when they moved to Tacoma, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Few words can express what Morrie has meant to all of us. His gentle, patient, wisdom; his lighthearted approach to life; and his quiet strength, will be greatly missed by each of us every day.
Morrie is survived by his children: Greg Payton of Renton, WA, Julie Thomas of Maple Valley, WA, Jenny Tanzer of Mercer Island, WA; sisters: Lorretta Fischer of East Wenatchee, WA, and Marjorie Smith of Everett, WA; along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews; that he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa; and wife, Marilyn, of 50 years.
A private family memorial will be held on June 5, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Washington Hospital at https://confluencehealth