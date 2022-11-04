Morris Eugene Larson
November 20, 1929 - October 17, 2022
Quincy, WA
Morris, Dad, Daddy, Grandpa Mo, Uncle Morris, Friend.
Morris Eugene Larson was born on November 20, 1929, in Potlatch, ID, and passed away surrounded by family on October 17, 2022. He was believed to have been found on a stump, and being the eighth of nine children, the story seems sound. Being the harbinger of the Great Depression, Morris grew up in a full house, with not only his siblings, but niece, Linda DeMattia, and nephews, Jim Prince and Steve Rasmussen. With all eligible men in the family serving in World War II, the responsibility of being the oldest boy left at home fell to Morris.
Morris bought his first car as a young teenager for around $50, a Model T Ford, which literally came in a box. In a glimpse of what was to come, Morris had the Ford humming in no time. This hard work and responsibility prepared him for a life of self-employment and business adventures.
No one knows what compelled Morris to stay after helping his Beckemeier cousins in their move west to Quincy, WA, but in 1947, he decided to try his hand in the fertile Columbia Valley. This is where, after a foot race, he met his first wife, Betty (Rau) Larson, clearly proving that Morris was much quicker in those days. They married in November of 1948, and over the next seventy plus years, Morris told anyone who would listen that it was the best decision he ever made.
Morris served in the Navy for a short period, but after the war, the services were drawing down. Morris started working at Petrie Ford as a mechanic and eventually enjoyed great success running an insurance agency. Upon meeting lifelong friend John Steffens, he tried his hand in farming and worked ground near George, WA, in the Frenchman Hills, and near the Rau homestead, where he and Betty eventually settled.
After a particularly good white bean crop, he built a shop and opened Morris Larson Repair, which operated for decades to come. After a short stint in the oil drilling industry, he settled into farming and auto repair, where he experienced success over the next few decades, with Betty at his side. A true jack of all trades, Morris rarely turned down an opportunity to undertake a new challenge.
Morris always loved a good laugh and enjoyed being around family and friends, while regaling everyone with colorful stories of his childhood with the crickers in and around the greater Rock Creek area. As if he knew the future, he installed RV hookups at the shop for family and friends. The farm served as the family's home base over the years, and everyone looked forward to Christmas mornings, family reunions, Sunday dinners, making German sauerkraut and sausage, canning fruits and making jam, raising chickens and turkeys, and any other reason to enjoy the country vistas and hospitality. Family, friends and even customers were welcomed to the farm.
After retirement, Morris and Betty became snowbirds, enjoying sunshine and friends in Yuma, AZ, during the cold months, while continuing to enjoy the familiar warmth of Quincy's extended summers.
Morris was preceded in death in March by his wife, Betty Lou (Rau) Larson; parents, Bayard Taylor Larson and Gertrude Spier (Anshutz) Larson; and siblings: Herbert, Harry, Edith, Betty, Carol, Chester, Bonnie, Joan, Kenneth; and niece, Linda. He is survived by four children: Lauri (Tom) Leedy of Ephrata, W, Christy (Moxie) Smith of Spokane, WA, Jeannette Larson (Tony Green) of Wenatchee, WA, Pam Larson (Jerome Nelson) of Poulsbo, WA; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a myriad of nieces, nephews, relatives and beloved friends.
Thank you to Central Washington Hospital Hospice for their support of Morris and his family. The family is grateful for the friendship, kindness and care dad received at Avamere and more recently Maple Lodge, both in Wenatchee.
He will be interred during a private gathering. An open house will be held at Errant Cellars, 15 B St. SE, Quincy, WA, on November 12, 2022, 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Please leave a memory for the family or sign the guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.