Ms. Kimberly Kraus Bolinger
December 19, 1955 – September 15, 2022
Ms. Kimberly Kraus Bolinger
December 19, 1955 – September 15, 2022
Chelan, WA
Kimberly Kraus Bolinger passed away September 15, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Kim passed away at her home with husband, Rick, and their four pets: Walter, Danny, Ms. Kitty, and Oliva, her parrot of 40 years, by her side.
Kim was born December 19, 1955, and was raised in Seattle, WA. She worked various jobs in the Seattle area and then attended Seattle Community College, where she received a degree in culinary skills, in 1990. Kimberly was recruited by Campbell's Resort in Chelan, WA. She migrated to Chelan in the 90's, and her mom and two sisters soon followed. At Campbell's, she was the head baker for several years and then was moved to the banquet department, where she became assistant manager and worked along with her sister, Betsy. Kimberly worked for 30 years at Campbell's Resort. Even though Kim struggled with her many cancer treatments, she seldom missed a day of work. She loved her job, was very well liked , and known for her beautiful smile and attitude at work.
Kim met Rick Bolinger in 2014, on a Bikers dating site, and it didn't take long before they knew that they were meant for each other. Kim and Rick lived together and then were married in 2019. Kim and Rick rode their Harley's to various places in the state of Washington.
Kim was an avid thrift store and secondhand shopper, where she searched for what she considered her treasures and collectibles. Kimberly loved her home and yard. She had a way of displaying her treasures, as though it seemed that they belonged there all along.
Kimberly will always be deeply missed and remembered in the Chelan area, for her pleasant being and that beautiful smile.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, Rick Bolinger; dad, Robert Kraus of Granite Falls, WA; mother, Katie of Chelan, WA; brother, Phil of Seattle, WA; sisters: Betsy and Kristen of Chelan, WA; and three nephews and one niece. She was preceded in death by her brother, Greg.
There will be no service. Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
