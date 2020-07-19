Muna Lee Hollman
Wenatchee, WA
Muna Lee Hollmann, 80, Wenatchee, WA, passed away at Central Washington Hospital, on July 11, 2020, and went home to her Lord's Mansions. She was born on March 16, 1940, in Wideman, AR, to Tedie and Carrie (Dockins) Owens. Muna was number eight of 13 children. After graduation from high school, she married Coleman Hollmann, and soon after, migrated to the Pacific Northwest, in search of the fruit harvest paradise. They found it in the Wenatchee Valley.
Muna was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking; her favorite meal was fried chicken, pinto beans, cornbread, and fried potatoes. A meal her family will always remember.
She is survived by her seven children: Ramona Diane (Terry) Nunley of Nashville, TN, Debra (Gary) Bowling, Jim (Kim) Hollmann, David (Leatha) Hollmann and Dale Hollmann, all of Wenatchee, WA, Steve (Deborah) Hollmann of Quincy, WA, and Clayton (Linda) Barnes of Yakima WA; two brothers; and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; longtime friend and companion, Glen Burton; two brothers; and five sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She was a devoted friend to many and will be missed dearly. Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, Okanogan, WA, is trusted with arrangements.