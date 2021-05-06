Muriel Jean Ing
Hood River, OR
Muriel Jean Ing, a resident of Hood River, OR, passed away on April 29, 2021, at Brookside Manor, with family and friends by her side. She was 86 years of age when she died. Muriel was born December 6, 1934, in Cresbard, SD, to Harold and Eva Horning. She attended school at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, OR, and graduated from Oregon College of Education, with a teaching degree. Muriel married George Ing, in 1956, and taught school in the Yamhill-Carlton School District in Oregon for six years, until moving to White Salmon, WA, where George took a position as manager of Mt. Adams Orchards.
Muriel raised three children while living and working at Mt. Adams Orchards. She served as the secretary, bookkeeper, office manager, and coordinator of many company activities, as well as caring for her busy family.
Muriel was known to be extremely accurate in her bookwork, including payroll and financial calculations, as well as excelling in spelling and the written word. Muriel had an attitude of loyal support for all things family and was the “brains behind the scenes” in a very understated way, always deferring credit for her success to others and maintaining a humble and friendly personality. Her children remember Muriel as a steady, loving, and supportive mother, who always sacrificed her personal agenda for the needs of the family and always kept a positive outlook towards the future. Her greatest asset was that she was a good listener and a thoughtful speaker.
Muriel enjoyed traveling and had many opportunities to see the world with memorable trips to Asia, Turkey, Hawaii, Ireland, Europe, Canada, Australia, and travel to many parts of the United States. Muriel also enjoyed all holidays, many different sports, family gatherings, growing roses, reading books, and listening to Elvis Presley music.
George and Muriel built a house on the east side of Hood River and moved there in 1996, where Muriel continued to work in the role of support behind the scenes, including continuing her administrative duties for the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission, and the Winter Pear Control Committee, among others. She gained the respect of many fellow members of the Northwest fruit industry. She also served as secretary and payroll manager for the family orchard operations, in Hood River.
Muriel greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and had many routines and rituals of activities involving: games, cooking, outdoor adventures, and also attending many sporting events. She was never critical, but always wise in giving advice to her grandchildren.
Her husband, George, passed away in 2005 and Muriel persevered to continue being a supportive and loving presence for her children and grandchildren, until dementia starting taking away her independence and forced a move to the Brookside Assisted Living Home, in 2012, where she continued to display her trademark content and friendly attitude, with the help of the Brookside staff and her caregiver and friend, Bev DeHart.
Muriel raised her family to honor the same values that she displayed on a daily basis. Faith, kindness, modesty, and respect for all others. She was a Christian and a member of the Methodist Church in her younger years and is finally free to reside with her Lord in Heaven.
Being mindful of current pandemic restrictions, friends are invited to attend or can watch services for Muriel, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, both services will be outdoors and also live streamed (ZOOM link accessible at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com). Memorial Service at family home on Eastside Road, at 11:00 a.m., and Graveside Committal at Cornelius Methodist Cemetery, NW Cornelius Schefflin Rd., Cornelius, OR, at 3:00 p.m.
