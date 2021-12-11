Myrna Marie Parsons, longtime resident of Leavenworth, WA, since 1965, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was 93 years old. Myrna was born on April 1, 1928, to Hans Peter and Alma (Jensen) Hansen in Seattle, WA, where she was reared and received her early education. In 1945, she graduated from Ballard High School and was later employed by GTE as a telephone operator. She also worked as a telephone operator for the North Bend Telephone Company.
On March 29, 1952, she married William O. Parsons at Bellevue, WA, and they made their home in North Bend, WA. In 1965, they moved to Leavenworth, WA, and she was employed by Pacific Trials, from 1980 to 1986, and then, by Hayes Cleaners as a seamstress, until 1993. She also worked at Pacific Trails. Myrna continued working as a seamstress from her home for many years.
She was a member of Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene.
Myrna is survived by daughters: Corliss “Corky” Sweeney of East Wenatchee, WA, and Valerie (Paul) Priestly of Eugene, OR; sons: Darryl Parsons of Tonasket, WA, and William “Brad” Parsons of Blewett Pass, WA, as well as ten grand and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents; two sisters; one brother; and one son, Dan Parsons.
You are invited to view Myrna's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
