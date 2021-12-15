Myrna Rae Scott, 85, passed peacefully at home on December 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 22, 1935, in Wenatchee, WA. Myrna was a lifelong resident of Cashmere, WA. She was one of the first employees of Cashmere Valley Bank and worked there many years. In 1974, Myrna and Lowell bought their first orchard and Scottland, Inc. was born. Myrna and Lowell loved traveling in their motorhome, always looking for the next adventure. Myrna lived a life full of joy and fun. She made friends with everyone she met, was a loyal treasured friend, a devoted mother, and wife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter J. Jorgensen and Edith E. Madlinger; and her late husband, George A. Nagel. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Lowell Arthur Scott, 85; her daughters: Jan Nagel-Kerley (Edgar) of Polson, MT, Kristen L. Stuart (Greg) of Matlacha, FL, Francine L. Paulsen (Damon) of Cashmere, WA; seven grandchildren: Lindsey, Evan, Peter, Jacob, Emeline, Elliot, and Lowell; three step-grandchildren: Charles, Grant, and Nick; four great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren; sister, Joann Donnelly (Vernon Young) of Wenatchee, WA; and niece, Meeghan Holaway of Pasadena, CA.
Our family would like to thank all of her wonderful caregivers; angels who will always have a special place in our hearts.
Myrna has requested that there be no service. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to The Women's Alzheimer Movement at thewomensalzheimersmovement.org.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.