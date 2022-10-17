Myron Paul Malone

Myron Malone of Mansfield, WA, passed away on October 13, 2022. He was born on June 15, 1946, in Wenatchee, WA, to George Malone and Clara Painter Malone Thomas.
He graduated from Waterville High School in 1964, and entered the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1966. After leaving the U.S. Navy, he moved to Wilbur, WA, to manage an Agricultural Spray Service. Myron worked for ten years for the Washington State Patrol and then went on to a 27-year career with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, working at the Grand Coulee Dam.
On March 15, 1969, he married Marla McClure. They went on to have a son and daughter. Myron was an avid outdoorsman and really enjoyed hunting, fishing, and horse packing. When he was inside, he did woodworking, leather tooling, auctioneering, singing, playing the guitar, cooking, and being a sausage maker extraordinaire. He was a member of the American Legion, the Lions Club, and was a volunteer firefighter in Electric City, WA, for many years. He was well known through Douglas County for singing the Auctioneer Song, as he was often requested to sing this at events throughout the years.
He is survived by his wife, Marla, at the family home; daughter, Michelle (David) Marden of Orondo, WA; son, Marty (Shelley) Malone of Colville, WA; granddaughters: Kaelyn, Kalista, and Ellie Malone; grandson, Tanner and Tristen Marden of Orondo, WA; and sister, Myrna (Ken) Greninger of Mansfield, WA.
A Graveside Service will be held on October 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Mansfield Cemetery on Railroad Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Myron's personal cause, the Mansfield Fire Department and Ambulance, 138 Main St., Mansfield, WA, 98830. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com. Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.