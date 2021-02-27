N. Jane Hilton
Milton-Freewater, OR
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
Jane Hilton, longtime resident of Chelan, WA, died January 25, 2021, in Milton-Freewater, OR. She was 92. Jane, and her husband, Carl, moved from Seattle, WA, to Chelan, in 1967. They bought property up Purtteman Gulch Road, where they lived together until Carl’s sudden death, in 1988. Jane continued developing the property. She finished building a beautiful log home and ran a small orchard she developed there. She and Carl were active members of the Chelan Seventh-day Adventist Church, which they helped build. She loved Jesus, loved her family, and loved doing “big” projects.
Jane was the mother of four girls: Karla Hilton, deceased (1954), Pam Stubbe of Malaga, WA, Jana Perrin of Milton-Freewater, OR, and Diana Martinez of Chelan Falls, WA; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
No public service is planned. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Carl, at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery.