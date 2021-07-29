Nancy A. Beckstead

Nancy Prey Beckstead, 75, passed away at her home, on July 8, 2021, after a courageous three year battle with cancer. She was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Howard and Jenny Prey of Orondo, WA, and she attended grade school there. She graduated from Eastmont High School, in 1964, and met Vern Beckstead during apple harvest that fall. They were married on September 24, 1965, and made their home in numerous cities across north central Washington. Nancy was very involved as a 4-H leader and spent many years on the North Central Washington Fair Board of Directors, two of those years as the president. She spent a decade or more as a volunteer EMT on the Waterville Ambulance Service, before joining the Cardiology Department of Confluence Health, from which she retired.
Nancy loved flowers and grew many varieties as a hobby. This hobby extended into retirement, where she blessed her community with her talents in the local gardens in Arizona, where she lived.
She is survived by her husband, Vern, of 55 years; son, Andrew Beckstead of Casa Grande, AZ; daughter, Amber (Larry) Aiken of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Lynnsie Beckstead, Kayla (Luis) Flores, Nathan Aiken, Leah Aiken, and Lucas Aiken all of East Wenatchee, WA, and Isaac Aiken of Pensacola, FL; mother, Jenny Prey; sister, Marilyn (Gary) Coffey; and brother, Michael (Joy) Prey, all of Orondo, WA. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Howard Prey; uncles: Jack and Joe Bowes and Ralph and Clifford Prey; and grandparents.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Eastmont Community Church, 783 4th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on August 7, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Memorials can be made to Waterville Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 400, Waterville, WA, 98858.
We would like to thank Hospice of the Valley of Gilbert, AZ, and Smart Cremation of Phoenix, AZ, for their excellent care and support.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Beckstead as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.