Nancy A. Kraus
February 19, 1938 - October 10, 2019
Peshastin, WA
Nancy Ann (Folden) Kraus was called home on October 10, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 81. Nancy was born on February 19, 1938, to Laurence A. Folden and Lydia Margaret (Tedford) Folden in Polson, MT. Nancy grew up in Peshastin and graduated from Peshastin High School in 1956.
In September of 1957, Nancy married William Robert Kraus. They lived in Skykomish, WA, where they owned and operated the Chevron service station. Together, they had three sons: Jeff, Paul, and Gary. In June of 1968, they moved to Peshastin, where they were partners in a fruit orchard. Nancy worked in the fruit industry for over 45 years, where she made many friends and acquaintances, finally retiring from Blue Bird at the age of 77.
Nancy was an avid sports fan and especially loved her Seattle Seahawks and Mariners. She loved to bake for her family and her grandkids will tell you her cookie jars were rarely empty. The great joy of Nancy’s life was her family and she took a special joy in being a grandma and great-grandma.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Kraus; sons: Jeff Kraus and Gary Kraus; sisters: Barbara Samuel, Dorothy Stonehocker, Marylinn Loveday, and Juanita Crossman; and her brother, William Folden. She is survived by her son, Paul Kraus; brother, John Richard “Dick” Folden; and daughter-in-law, Kris Kraus, all of Peshastin, WA; sister, Eileen Stonehocker of Spokane, WA; grandchildren: Courtney Postelwait, Amy Edwards, Cody Smith, Brandon Kraus, Megan Solly, Melanie Kraus and Mitchell Kraus; and numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Light in The Valley Community Church, 8455 Main St., Peshastin, WA, with a reception to follow. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.