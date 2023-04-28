Nancy Bruce,

Nancy was born in Wenatchee, WA, on November 17, 1953. She passed away on March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV, at the age of 69, after several health issues. Her doctor referred to Nancy as “her miracle patient”; she was a fighter. She grew up in Wenatchee, attending Wenatchee schools and graduating in 1972. Nancy married Ernie Foreman (deceased) in Wenatchee.
She worked at Milot Mills Florist, Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, S&M Service Jeep, Reichert Nissan, and Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center. She was a very dedicated employee and Office Manager at several of them.
Sometime later, after Ernie's passing, she met and married Kenneth Longtin, (deceased) and moved to Post Falls, ID. After Kenneth's passing, she then moved to Pahrump, NV, where she and Kenneth were talking about going for some time. During her time in Pahrump, she made new friends and volunteered at a local thrift store who used the proceeds of their sales to support a pet shelter/adoption center. Nancy was always concerned about animals. She loved her dog, Susie, who was her “child”. She could never leave her for long without being concerned. She loved cooking and baking. She was excellent at both and was constantly sharing with folks.
Nancy will be missed terribly by all of us who were privileged enough to know her. She was a great person and would do anything to help her friends.
Graveside Service will be May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1310 10th St., NE, in East Wenatchee, WA. There will be a lunch following the service at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., in Wenatchee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Jones&Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.