Longtime resident of Wenatchee, Nancy D. Amman, passed away of natural causes on August 25, 2022. She was born to Leonard Tombling and Myree Dollard in Lakewood, CO, on July 8, 1927. Nancy attended Lakewood High School, where she balanced her studies with cheer leading. She was accepted to the University of Denver, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She married Alvin "Bud" Amman in 1952, and went on to have a son, Joseph in 1954, and a daughter, Jill in 1957. After settling down in Bellevue, WA, in 1964, she decided that her children were grown up enough for her to use her teaching degree and began a 20 year career in education, teaching 4th and 5th grade. In 1989, having retired from teaching, she and her husband moved to Wenatchee, WA, where they built a new home in Castle Rock, and they lived there for the next 20 years. During this time, Nancy worked as a volunteer at Central Washington Hospital. The last ten years of her life, she lived in the Wenatchee retirement community.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill; her son, Joe; and her husband, Alvin.
Cremation has taken place and Nancy will be interred at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
