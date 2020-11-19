Nancy Downs
East Wenatchee, WA
Nancy Downs, 81, passed away peacefully at Central Washington Hospital, on November 15, 2020, after a battle with cancer and Covid Virus. Nancy was born in Springfield, MO, and was a longtime resident of East Wenatchee, WA.
Nancy was a loving and caring person. She worked in the Wenatchee Valley for years in the fruit industry. She loved interior decorating, gardening, and Bingo. Nancy had a great sense of humor and her family will sorely miss her “sassiness”.
She is survived by her husband, J. Paul Downs; and her four sons: Steven, Paul, Edwin, and Robert. Nancy came from a very large family and is survived by her sisters: Linda, Barbara, and Frankie; and brothers: Roger and James Clark.
A family Celebration of Life ceremony was held on November 18, 2020, at Chapel of the Valley, with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangements were by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.