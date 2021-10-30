Nancy Faith Webber, 77, a longtime Wenatchee Valley resident, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her East Wenatchee, WA, home following an extended illness.
A Commemoration Service will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, WA. A Concluding service and the interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. To view Nancy’s full obituary, you are invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can also share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
