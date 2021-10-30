Nancy Faith Webber

Nancy Faith Webber

December 14, 1943 – October 25, 2021

East Wenatchee, WA

Nancy Faith Webber, 77, a longtime Wenatchee Valley resident, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her East Wenatchee, WA, home following an extended illness.

A Commemoration Service will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, WA. A Concluding service and the interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. To view Nancy’s full obituary, you are invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can also share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.

Service information

Nov 8
Service
Monday, November 8, 2021
10:00AM
Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church
1201 10th St. NE
EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802
Tags