Nancy Gilbaugh
September 22, 1924 – December 29, 2022
Dresden, KS
(formerly of Okanogan, WA)
Nancy Louella “McKay” “Wiley” Gilbaugh died on December 29, 2022. She was 98 years of age. Nancy Lou was born on September 22, 1924, on the family farm near Dresden, KS. She was the third daughter of Clyde Monroe and Vera “Lake” McKay, with older sisters: Estel and Billie, and younger brother, Connie. Nancy Lou attended grammar school in a one-room schoolhouse in Prairie Dog Creek, where her father, uncles, and aunts had attended. It was here that Nancy Lou grew to love knowledge, a quality that remained with her all her life.
In 1937, during the Dust Bowl, the McKays sold the family farm and moved to Okanogan, WA. Nancy's father, Clyde, quickly got a job in a sawmill, while the three daughters were able to work in the apple orchards and packing houses.
Nancy Lou graduated from Okanogan High School in 1942, and entered nurses training at the Deaconess School of Nursing in Spokane, WA. She graduated in 1946, as a Cadet Nurse and served at Fort Lewis, WA, attending to soldiers returning from the WWII Pacific front. When Nancy Lou returned home, she met and fell in love with Galen Wiley, who had recently come home from the war. They were married on December 26, 1946.
The couple later moved to Pullman, WA.,where Galen attended college and their two daughters were born. Upon finishing his Ag. degree from WSU, Galen and the family moved to the Yakima Valley and developed a successful farm near Mabton, WA. While there, Nancy Lou gave birth to two sons, completing their family of six.
Once the kids were in school, Nancy Lou returned to the nursing profession, serving faithfully as an RN for nearly 30 years. As an RN, she worked mainly in a supervisory position, retiring as the Director of Nurses at Parkside Manor in Wenatchee, WA.
Sadly, Galen died of Alzheimer's in 1990 at the age of 66. Nancy developed a friendship with a fellow condo resident, William “Gil” Gilbaugh, and the two were married on March 23, 1991. Nancy Lou and Gil enjoyed traveling together, staying in Elderhostels, and exploring the great national parks of North America. Unfortunately, Gil passed away in December of 2013. Nancy then moved across the Cascades to the Kent area to an assisted living facility near her daughters, Anita and Jeannie, and her son, Jerry. She continued to appreciate nature and history and especially enjoyed discussing these topics with her children and grandchildren..
Throughout her life, Nancy Lou was active in the Methodist Church and was an advocate in the fight against Alzheimer's. Above all, Nancy Lou was a very caring person who approached life with a smile and a laugh.
Nancy is survived by four children: Anita Mammoser of Kent, WA, and Port Townsend, WA; Jeannie Wiley of Kent, WA, Mike Wiley of Visalia, CA., and Jerry Wiley of Tacoma, WA; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in her death by her husbands: Galen and Gil; her brother, Connie McKay; sisters: Estel Taylor and Billie Rappe; and granddaughters: Laura and Andrea Mammoser.
There will be a graveside service, Celebrating Nancy “McKay” “Wiley” Gilbaughs Life, on April 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802 with a reception to follow.