Nancy Harding
Manson, WA
Nancy Finley Harding, the daughter of James and Ruth Finley, passed away on February 26, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born in Bend, OR, on December 6, 1937. A resident of Manson, WA, since the fifth grade, Nan grew up among the apple trees that were grown by her father. These orchards would grow and later, blossom in a booming apple business.
It was in Manson that Nan would meet and marry her husband of 47 years, William Harding, in 1959. The Harding’s became pillars in the Manson community. The Harding apple shed was in operation from 1925-1998. This building is what locals now know as Lake Chelan Winery. Nan helped run the family business by managing the apple production line. She was very involved with the Church of Christian Science of Chelan, WA.
Although Nan enjoyed her time at work, her priority first and foremost was being a homemaker. Aside from raising her children, Nancy’s favorite things included: snowmobiling with her family, boating in the summer, antique shopping, and a love for jewelry.
Nan was preceded in death by her parents; and her two brothers: James Finley and Gale Finley. Nancy is survived by her children: Lynda Cotter (Kyle) and Jim Harding (Kristen): as well as her grandchildren: Kelsey, Tyler, Claire, and Nate; and two great-grandkids: Penelope and Izaiah.
After the death of her husband in 2006, Nan was loved and cared for by Bob McFadden. The Harding family is thankful to Bob and the many caregivers that brought peace to Nancy, in her final years of life.
Graveside Services for Nancy Harding will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Chelan Fraternal Cemetery, at 815 Bradley St., Chelan, WA. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.precht rose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.