Nancy Irene Ward Thompson
East Wenatchee, WA
Nancy Irene (Ward) Thompson passed away on January 19, 2020, at the age of 76, surrounded by family and friends. Nancy was born on December 28, 1943, to Arlie M. and Irene Ward, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. She was proud to be a lifelong resident of East Wenatchee. She was the youngest of five children, and spent her early years tagging along with her big brother, Leonard, and his friends, having many adventures in the orchards her family owned. She went to grammar school in East Wenatchee, and though her older siblings were “bridge walkers” and graduated from Wenatchee High School, her class was among the first to attend the newly opened Eastmont High School. She was a loyal EHS Wildcat, graduating in 1962.
After graduating from high school, Nancy moved with some girlfriends to Seattle, WA, where she soon met Glen Kellum. After a brief courtship and engagement, they were married in Wenatchee on April 6, 1963, at the Brethren-Baptist Church. They made their home in Redmond, WA, and in 1964, they welcomed their first daughter. Two more daughters were welcomed in 1968 and 1972, respectively.
In 1974, Nancy and her daughters moved back to East Wenatchee, where she worked various customer service jobs before taking a long-term position with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. She loved working with animals and made many good friends in her years there.
In 1984, she met “Herb” Thompson, and they were married a few years later. They spent many happy years together until his death in 2001. They enjoyed spending time with their kids and grandkids, taking long drives, snowmobiling, camping at the family’s mountain property, and traveling. A favorite trip was one they took with friends cruising the Caribbean. Nancy spent the last years of her life with family and friends. She especially loved when she was with her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Nancy had many hobbies, mostly to do with crafting. She was a master seamstress, and was often called upon to sew clothing, formal dresses, and wedding and bridesmaids dresses. She was active in her church, the Wenatchee Brethren-Baptist, which she had attended since birth. She was baptized there on January 13, 2002. She dearly loved her church family. She looked forward to church services, her bible study group, church quilting group, and was always happy to volunteer wherever help was needed. She was extremely social and loved joining activities. Throughout her life, she participated in bowling leagues, pinochle clubs, volunteered at the senior center, and never missed an opportunity to host or attend gatherings with her friends. One of her favorite things was talking to and getting to know new people. Nancy was kind-hearted and loved by many. She was often referred to as “mom” by her daughters’ friends, and welcomed all who came to her home. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen Kellum; her husband, Charles “Herb” Thompson; her parents, Arlie M. and Irene (Horman) Ward; her siblings: Arlie E. Ward, Evelyn (Ward) Archer, Charles Ward, and Leonard Ward; a grandson, Justin Kellum; and a son, Charles “Chuck” Thompson. She is survived by her daughters: Diana Dawson (John), Colleen Speer (Rod), Lynn Evans (Bryan), Lisa Thompson Stevens; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., and will be held at the Wenatchee Brethren-Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave, Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801